Hield ended with 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 win over the Hawks.

Hield was extremely sharp from the field and deadly from beyond the arc, but that is being a trend of late. The rebounding output was nice and the fact that he's active on defense and on the glass boosts his value, but ultimately, Hield is valuable in fantasy for what he can do as a scorer and as a shooter. He's averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 54.5 percent from three-point range over his last 10 contests.