Hield finished Monday's preseason win over Atlanta with 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

Hield has primarily been a starter for most of his career, but it's worth noting that Indiana has brought him off the bench in each of its first three exhibition contests, while Bennedict Mathurin has started at shooting guard. With Opening Night just a week away, the situation will be something to monitor. If Hield does move to a reserve role, it could hurt his overall upside, but he'd likely still see more than enough minutes to remain a high-end producer of three-pointers for fantasy managers in roto leagues. Last month, it was reported that Hield is on the trade block after failing to reach a contract extension agreement with the Pacers, so a mid-season move is possible, if not likely.