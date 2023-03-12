Hield is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Detroit with a sore left foot

Hield has yet to miss a game this season, and with the Pacers within shouting distance of the Play-In Tournament, there's some more incentive for him to push through the pain. A final call on Hield's status likely won't arrive until closer to Monday's 7 p.m. ET opening tip, but if he's forced to join Tyrese Haliburton (foot), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) T.J. McConnell (back) and Myles Turner (back) on the sideline, extensive minutes would open up for a number of the Pacers' fringe rotation players.