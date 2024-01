Hield contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 23 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to Utah.

Hield was efficient from the field and recorded multiple threes for the seventh time over his last eight appearances, regardless of whether he's starting or playing off the bench. Hield is averaging 11.0 points while shooting 35.7 percent from three since the start of January, but it's clear his fantasy appeal decreases if his shot is not falling.