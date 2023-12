Hield produced 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 122-112 win over the Celtics.

Hield's role with the Pacers has solidified while youngsters like Bennedict Mathurin have continued to struggle with unremarkable results. The career sharpshooter is Indiana's best deep threat, and he'll continue to yield excellent results beyond the arc as long as he remains in the starting lineup.