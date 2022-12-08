Hield closed Wednesday's 121-115 loss to the Timberwolves with 26 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes.

Hield matched his highest scoring total of the season during Wednesday's defeat, but he failed to do much on the boards after totaling 20 rebounds over the last two matchups. The 29-year-old has garnered plenty of playing time over his last three appearances and has averaged 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 38.3 minutes per game during that time.