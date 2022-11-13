Hield closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 win over the Raptors.

Hield sealed the game with a flurry of points down the stretch, capping another strong performance. He currently sits inside the top 40 in standard leagues thanks largely to his prowess from deep and improved shooting efficiency. He has his at least five triples in six games this season and should continue firing away from deep on a nightly basis.