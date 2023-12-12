Hield accumulated 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 131-123 victory over the Pistons.

Hield notched his eighth game with 15-plus points, and his fifth such game since entering the starting lineup. Hield's efficiency has helped compensate for modest volume of late, as he's averaging 10.7 shots per game over his last seven contests. Overall, his shooting is paying dividends in the starting lineup, as Hield has the Pacers' fourth-best offensive net rating, earning a plus-6.3 differential through 21 total appearances.