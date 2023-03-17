Hield closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 victory over the Bucks.

Hield bounced back from a seven-point performance last time out to notch his first 20-point outing since March 2. The sharpshooter also dished out at least six assists for just the sixth time this season and recorded multiple steals for the third time over his past four appearances. As long as Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) are sidelined, Hield figures to continue garnering increased offensive usage.