Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that contract extensions between Hield and the Pacers have stalled, so Indiana has begun trade conversations.

Hield started 73 of 80 games for Indiana last season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.0 minutes per game. He shot 42.5 percent from deep, the second-highest mark of his career. However, the Pacers added Bruce Brown, Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin to their wing group this offseason, and it appears Hield is the odd man out. Hield has one year remaining on the four-year, $94 million extension he signed with the Kings in 2019.