Hield supplied 17 points (6-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 112-104 win over the Warriors.

Hield's shooting performance was only so-so, but his shot volume and secondary numbers got him to a respectable fantasy total. Monday's stat line represented a second excellent result after faltering against the Jazz last week.