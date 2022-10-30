Hield amassed 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 victory over Brooklyn.

Hield was just a few rebounds and assists shy of a triple-double in the win. His performance should give him an even firmer grip on the starting gig. Hield probably has an eye on Bennedict Mathurin, however. The rookie's excellent play is making a big statement, an Hield's role could be compromised if the team elects to give Mathurin more playing time.