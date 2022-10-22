Hield racked up 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 137-134 loss to the Spurs.

Hield saw 32 minutes in Wednesday's season opener but was limited to 24 minutes Friday while in foul trouble. At 29 years old, the sharpshooter doesn't fit Indiana's rebuilding timeline, but he appears firmly entrenched as a starter, even if he's on the trade block. If there's a reason for fantasy managers to worry about Hield's role while on the Pacers, it's due to how sharp rookie Bennedict Mathurin has looked to begin his career. Saturday's matchup against the Pistons gives Hield a bounceback opportunity against another inexperienced squad.