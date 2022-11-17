Hield registered 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 victory over the Hornets.

Hield scored just two points in the first quarter, both of which came at the free-throw line while also dishing out assists to Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner for easy buckets. The Pacers forward got it going in the third quarter, however, going 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from three for eight points while also recording a steal off a bad pass from Mason Plumlee. Hield also shot a season-high six free throws on the night, making all of them, and he's now scored 19 or more points in five of his last six games