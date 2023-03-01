Hield ended with 10 points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 victory over the Mavericks.

Hield's point totals have had extreme variance recently, producing as many as 27 and as little as eight in the last five games. Hield did reach double figures Tuesday thanks to seven made free-throws, but his value comes from three-point shooting, and Hield hit just one triple. It was the only time the 30-year-old didn't make multiple threes in a game in February. Hield still leads the NBA in made three-pointers, and he is hitting them at a 42.6 percent rate.