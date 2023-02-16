Hield registered 27 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over Chicago.

Coming off of his worst shooting performance of the calendar year, Hield bounced back in a big way Wednesday. He led all pacers with 27 points, while knocking down six shots from beyond the arc. His final three pointer of the game broke Reggie Miller's single season record for three-pointers made as an Indiana Pacer. Hield has now attempted 10+ three pointers in five consecutive contests, and his ability to get hot from downtown fuels his fantasy value.