Hield will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

The Pacers are sitting Bruce Brown (knee) for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and Andrew Nembhard (back) will miss his third straight game. Hield is off to a slow start in the new year, posting averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers over his last three games.