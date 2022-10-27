Hield finished Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Bulls with 25 points (8-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.

Hield led the Pacers with 25 points including a season-high seven triples, a sight that managers were thrilled to see. It's been an indifferent start to the season for Hield, which shouldn't have been off the radar given the direction of the team. With that said, he is locked in as a starter and should see upwards of 28 minutes on most night, making him one of the more enticing perimeter scorers in fantasy.