Hield registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes in Wednesday's 143-120 win over the Wizards.

Hield came off the bench during the preseason with the Pacers electing to start Bennedict Mathurin at shooting guard. Hield played just one less minute than Mathurin in the season opener, shot more efficiently than the latter and tied with newcomer Bruce Brown for the best plus/minus on the team with plus-15. Hield could be a dark horse candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award if he's able to shoot efficiently coming off the bench during the regular season.