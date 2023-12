Hield logged 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to Orlando.

Hield led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound mark and finishing as one of three Pacers with 20 or more points. Hield has made five or more threes in two straight games, tallying at least 20 points in two of his last three outings.