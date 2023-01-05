Hield ended with 24 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 129-126 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Hield had a fairly quiet first half with six points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, though he did add five assists. The Pacers guard turned things up in the second half, going 7-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-9 from three, for 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds between the second half and overtime. Hield led Indiana in scoring with 24 points and has now recorded 20 or more points in four of his last seven contests.