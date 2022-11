Hield provided 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt), nine rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 101-99 win over the Heat.

Hield has now finished with 20-plus points in back-to-back games, drilling eight triples and collecting 12 rebounds over that brief stretch. The Oklahoma product has been locked in of late and is shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from downtown over his last five matchups.