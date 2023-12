Hield supplied 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 win over the Hornets.

Hield's efficient shooting helped him record his second-most points in a game this year while also recording a season-high three blocks. Since being inserted into the starting lineup on Nov. 21, Hield is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.1 minutes across 14 appearances.