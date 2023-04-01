Hield had 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 121-117 win over the Thunder.

Hield's return from a two-game absence didn't yield any exceptional results, but it wasn't bad either. Hield notched five of his 13 points early in the fourth quarter to give the Pacers a bit of an offensive boost, but he wasn't part of the team's late-game equation. Hield appears bound to play off the bench the remainder of the way after starting the first 73 contests of the season, but that amounts to just four more games at this point.