Hield will appear off the bench Friday versus the Celtics.

Hield had started every game since joining the Pacers prior to Friday's affair, but the coaching staff has apparently decided to shake things up and will bring the sharpshooter off the bench. Hield should still play a healthy minute total and could actually be counted on more heavily for scoring in the second unit, so it remains to be seen how the role change will affect his fantasy value.