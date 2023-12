Hield will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against Houston, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

It's unclear if this is a matchup move for Indiana, but coach Rick Carlisle has shuffled his lineup several times this season. Aaron Nesmith is moving into the first unit, but Hield figures to be a key part of the second unit. The timing is certainly strange, as Hield has been on fire with a total of 14 three-pointers in his last three appearances.