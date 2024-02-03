Hield is not in the Pacers' starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Kings, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Hield is not listed as inactive, so he will presumably be playing a reserve role. The sharp shooter has averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 21 games as a reserve this season.
