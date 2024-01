Hield contributed 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 loss to Boston.

Hield got the start Saturday with Bruce Brown (knee) sidelined, and while he posted decent scoring numbers, the fact that he made just three of his 10 shots from beyond the arc should be concerning. Hield lives and dies by his three-point shooting, and he will try to bounce back in a rematch against the Celtics on Monday.