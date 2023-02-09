Hield notched 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Heat.

It's the veteran wing's best scoring effort since he poured in 31 against the Knicks on Jan. 11. Hield has been dialed in more often than not lately, scoring more than 20 points in five of the last nine games and averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 boards, 4.2 threes, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals over that stretch while shooting a blistering 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.