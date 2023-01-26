Hield closed Wednesday's 126-120 loss to the Magic with 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 39 minutes.

Hield was in the zone over the first two quarters, knocking down six of seven field goal attempts, including all five attempts from three, for 17 points. Things didn't go so well in the second half, however, as the shooting guard went just 1-of-6 from the field for another four points as the Pacers fell to Orlando on the road. Despite the rough second half, he still shot 53.8 percent from the field in the contest and connected on six three-pointers, which tied Garry Harris for a game high. Hield has now scored at least 20 points in two of his last three contests and has recorded four steals in two straight.