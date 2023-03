Hield notched 27 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 loss to San Antonio.

Hield had his shot working in this one and ended the evening with his best scoring performance since Feb. 15. The Oklahoma product also continues to showcase his quick hands on the defensive end, as he's racked up three steals in two of his last three matchups.