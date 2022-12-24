Hield produced 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over Miami.

All of Hield's points came from behind the arc Friday. The 29-year-old guard continues to be one of the best fantasy options for three-point production, as he is shooting 49.4 percent on 8.7 attempts over his last 10 games.