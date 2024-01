Hield finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes in Monday's 133-131 win over Boston.

Hield transitioned back to the bench with Bruce Brown (knee) returning to the starting lineup, going on to connect on a pair of threes while finishing as one of four Pacers with 15 or more points in victory. Hield has recorded three or more threes in three straight contests while posting 15 points in two straight games.