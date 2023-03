Hield (sore left toe) is questionable for Monday's game in Detroit.

Hield has yet to miss a game this season and with the Pacers within shouting distance of the play-in tournament, there's some more incentive for Buddy to push through the pain. However, if he is forced to join Tyrese Haliburton (foot), T.J. McConnell (back) and Myles Turner (back) on the sidelines, that would open up a ton of opportunity for Chris Duarte.