Hield chipped in 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

Hield has surpassed the 20-point plateau in three of his last four contests and is trending in the right direction following an indifferent start to the campaign. The sharpshooting wing has been dialed in from three-point range and has connected on 47.6 percent of his treys across that four-game span as well. He's averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from deep.