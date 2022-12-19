Hield notched 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 109-106 loss to New York.

Hield did his usual damage from beyond the arc in this one, scoring 15 of his 23 points from deep. He's drilled three or more triples in nine straight contests, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists during this stretch.