Hield amassed 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Wizards.

Nearly all of Hield's scoring came in the first half on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds in the first quarter to help the Wizards jump out to a 36-25 lead. The Pacers guard would go on to shoot just 1-of-7 in the second half, though he did collect another five rebounds - three offensive - along with three assists.