Hield registered 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds over 28 minutes during Friday's 136-113 victory over the Pistons.

Hield has been trusted into a starting role and has performed above the most optimistic expectations, scoring at least 18 points in each contest and shooting 66.7 percent from three-point range. While those numbers are not sustainable over a long-term scenario, Hield has done enough to remain in the starting unit for the foreseeable future.