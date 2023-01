Hield ended Wednesday's 119-113 loss to New York with 31 points (11-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes.

Hield looked impressive all night long and carried the Pacers in a game where they lost their starting point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, to a knee injury. The loss of Haliburton might result in Hield handling a bigger workload on offense, though he's been excellent of late after averaging 21.0 points per game across his last 10 appearances.