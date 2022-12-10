Hield finished with 28 points (12-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-111 win over the Wizards.

Hield went 8-for-9 from the field in the first half and scored 19 of his 28 points. Following a rough nine-game stretch during which he scored just 13.4 points per game and made only 34.5 percent of his shots, Hield has been much better over the last four games and is averaging 23.3 points while making 50.0 percent of his shot attempts since Dec. 4. With three steals Friday, he's recording 1.1 steals per game, tied for the most of his career.