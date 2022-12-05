Hield notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hield recorded a double-double just for the second time this season, and the 11-rebound haul represented a season-high mark for him. He also scored more than 20 points for the first time since Nov. 25, and while he is quite valuable across all fantasy formats, managers need to know there is also a lot of inconsistency on his performances from a game-to-game basis.