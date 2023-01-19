Hield ended Wednesday's 126-106 loss to the Thunder with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes.

The Pacers as a whole struggled Wednesday, starting the game down 17-1. None of the Pacers' starters saw more than 27 minutes (Andrew Nembhard), as coach Rick Carlisle was fine emptying the bench. Indiana is struggling in Tyrese Haliburton's (knee/elbow) absence, losing all four games that he's missed consecutively. Hield has averaged just 11.0 points on 33.3 percent shooting during this stretch.