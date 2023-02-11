Hield had 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 117-104 loss to Phoenix.

Hield only made four of his 11 three-point attempts, and as a streaky shooter who lives and dies at the three-point line, Hield continues to produce value as a long-range threat even if he doesn't do much in other categories. Over his last six games, Hield is averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 44 percent from three-point range and 47.3 percent from the field.