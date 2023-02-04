Hield amassed 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 107-104 victory over Sacramento.

Hield recorded his third double-double of the season, adding two steals for good measure. Typically reliant on his scoring, Hield has actually been a pest on the defensive end over the past two weeks. He has now secured double-digit steals in six of his past seven games, putting up top-20 value in that time. He won't be this good all season but based on what we have seen from him in a Pacers uniform, he should be able to maintain top-50 value ROS.