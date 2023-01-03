Hield registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-114 victory over the Raptors.

The veteran wing continues to provide the Pacers with consistent offense and a dangerous threat from downtown. Hield has drained multiple three-pointers in 16 straight games, averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 boards, 4.4 threes and 2.8 assists over that stretch while shooting 52,5 percent from the floor and a blistering 52.6 percent from beyond the arc.