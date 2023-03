Hield finished Saturday's 121-115 victory over Detroit with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes.

Hield fell right in-line with his season average of 17.3 points per game. He's been especially consistent over his last three contests, averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.