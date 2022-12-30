Hield provided 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 win over the Cavaliers.

Hield was nearly perfect from beyond the arc in Thursday's victory, scoring 15 of his 25 points from deep while also contributing across the board. The Oklahoma product has been scorching hot from three throughout the month of December, as he's averaging 4.2 made threes per contest at a clip of 52.5 percent over 15 appearances.