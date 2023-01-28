Hield registered 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 141-131 loss to the Bucks.

Hield unsurprisingly did damage from deep in Friday's loss, and he scored 15 of his 22 points from beyond the arc. He hasn't been shy from downtown over his last four contests, as he's averaging 5.0 made triples on 10.5 attempts and has knocked them down at a 47.6 percent clip over this stretch.