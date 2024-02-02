Hield logged three points (1-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to New York.

Hield has been struggling badly from deep in recent games, scoring in single digits in four of his last six appearances and making just 28 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in that span. Hield is too good of a shooter to continue struggling at this level for a prolonged stretch, but he needs to deliver a bounce-back performance quickly. He's expected to remain in the starting lineup when the Pacers take on the Kings on Friday.