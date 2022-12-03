Hield finished with six points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 139-119 loss to the Jazz.

Hield has been mostly solid for Indiana this season, but he couldn't get things going Friday and tied his season-low mark with just six points. The sharpshooter did manage to extend his streak of games with a three-pointer to 22 to begin the campaign, but that's unlikely to appease his fantasy managers given his almost complete lack of contributions elsewhere. Hield came into the contest averaging 17.0 points and 2.5 triples over his previous four games, so there's no reason to panic after one miserable showing.